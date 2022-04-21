Hearing to be held in Rep. Green eligibility challenge

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is expected to appear at a hearing in Atlanta in a challenge filed by voters who say she shouldn’t be allowed to run for reelection. The challenge says the Republican congresswoman is ineligible to run under a provision of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. It alleges that she aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power on Jan. 6, 2021. It was filed last month with the Georgia secretary of state’s office by five voters who live in Greene’s congressional district. As required by law, the secretary of state asked an administrative law judge to hold a hearing on the complaint. That hearing is set for Friday.