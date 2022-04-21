Love thy enemy: Critics key for Macron in France’s election

By JOHN LEICESTER

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Disgruntled left-wing voters whose candidates were knocked out in the first round of France’s election are the wild cards in the winner-takes-all runoff on Sunday. How they vote — or don’t vote — will in large part determine whether incumbent Emmanuel Macron gets a second five-year term or cedes the presidential Elysee Palace to far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen. The electoral choice is so difficult and divisive for the candidates’ critics that friendships and families are being tested. Some will deliberately spoil their ballots, even putting toilet paper in the voting envelope to show how dimly they regard the choice. Some won’t vote. Some will cast ballots with no name. Many will vote for Macron or Le Pen with no joy in their hearts.