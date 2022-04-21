US military OKs prototype mobile nuclear reactor in Idaho

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Department of Defense plans to build an advanced mobile nuclear microreactor prototype at the Idaho National Laboratory in eastern Idaho. The department late last week signed off on the plan to build the reactor and reactor fuel outside of Idaho and then assemble the reactor at the lab. The decision follows an environmental impact statement evaluating alternatives for building and operating a gas-cooled microreactor that could produce 1 to 5 megawatts of power. The department says two reactor designs are being considered and will be announced later. The department says advanced nuclear power could be a strategic game-changer for the United States.