Brazil’s Bolsonaro pardons lawmaker convicted at top court

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

Associated Press

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro issued a pardon for a recently convicted ally, setting off a backlash from adversaries claiming the president is overstepping his constitutional bounds and once again undermining the Supreme Court. Lawmaker Daniel Silveira was convicted by 10 votes to 1 on Wednesday for encouraging physical attacks on Supreme Court justices, among other authorities. Bolsonaro said during a live broadcast his decision “is necessary for the nation to walk on the paths determined by the constitution.” Supporters of the president have repeatedly asked him to defend Silveira from what they see as political persecution.