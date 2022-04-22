Deputies: Florida bride, caterer served marijuana-laced food

LONGWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 42-year-old Florida bride and her 31-year-old caterer are accused of serving food laced with marijuana to unsuspecting guests at a wedding reception. Seminole County Sheriff’s officials say the women were arrested earlier this week following an investigation. into the Feb. 19 event at a Longwood clubhouse. Several people who said they felt “stoned” were taken to the hospital for treatment. Investigators say several tested positive for THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana. A detective wrote in the report that guests said they had not been warned about the laced food. Samples of food, including chocolate covered strawberries and lasagna, later tested positive for THC.