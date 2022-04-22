For Muslims with eating disorders, Ramadan can pose dilemmas

By MARIAM FAM

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Food plays a central role in the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, from the daytime fasting to celebratory iftar meals to break the fast. For Muslims grappling with eating disorders, navigating those religious and social rituals can pose unique challenges. Islam allows for exemptions from fasting during the month, such as for the sick. Still, some people with illnesses such as anorexia may experience feelings of guilt or isolation if they are not taking part in the ritual. Says one woman: “If I did fast, it would be for my eating disorder.”