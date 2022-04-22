Healed sea turtle released to mark Earth Day in Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A rehabilitated green sea turtle has been released back to the ocean from the Florida Keys to mark Earth Day. Several hundred onlookers gathered Friday on a beach in Marathon as staff from the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital released “TJ Sharp” — a juvenile sea turtle that was rescued in February. The endangered reptile was originally found floating offshore, unable to dive and visibly affected by a condition that causes cauliflower-like tumors. The condition can affect sea turtles worldwide. TJ required surgical removal of the tumors and treatment with broad-spectrum antibiotics, vitamins and a nourishing diet of greens and mixed seafood.