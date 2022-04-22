New this week: ‘The Offer,’ Kehlani, ‘I Love That for You’

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include new music from Future and Kehlani, a 10-episode Paramount+ series that dramatizes the behind-the-scenes story of the making of “The Godfather,” and the comedy “I Love That for You” starring former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Vanessa Bayer as a woman longing to be a home shopping channel host. “The Wire” creator David Simon returns to Baltimore with “We Own This City,” an HBO limited series that dramatizes the corruption that riddled a Baltimore Police Department task force. Or if you’re looking for some fresh rom-com fare, Sophie Marceau stars as an empty-nester looking for a fresh start in “I Love America.”