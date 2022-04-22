Philadelphia drops short-lived mask mandate, claims victory

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM

Associated Press

People in Philadelphia can be excused if they feel a sense of whiplash as the city abandons its indoor mask mandate just days after becoming the first big U.S. city to reimpose compulsory masking. City officials had stressed the need to head off a new wave of coronavirus infections by requiring people to mask up indoors. But they abruptly called it off after what officials said was an unexpected drop in the number of people in the hospital. Daily fluctuations in virus numbers are common. The department of public health reports the number of hospitalizations was 82 on Sunday and drifted down to 65 on Thursday.