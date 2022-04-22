UK royals postpone Grenada leg of Caribbean tour

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The Earl and Countess of Wessex have postponed a visit to Grenada amid the controversy surrounding the crown’s continuing role in Britain’s former colonies in the Caribbean. Edward, the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II, and his wife, Sophie, announced the change of plans on the eve of a seven-day trip to the region to celebrate the queen’s Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70 years on the throne. They will go ahead with plans to visit the island nations of St. Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Antigua and Barbuda starting Friday. The royal couple still plan to visit Grenada at a later date.