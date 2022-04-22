US officials land in Solomons to discuss China pact concerns

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A senior U.S. delegation has arrived in the Solomon Islands to express its concerns that China could send military forces to the South Pacific nation and destabilize the region. The visit comes days after China and the Solomons confirmed they had signed a security pact, a development which has alarmed neighboring countries and Western allies who fear a military buildup in the region. The U.S. delegation is led by Kurt Campbell, the National Security Council Indo-Pacific coordinator, and Daniel Kritenbrink, the assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs.