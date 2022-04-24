Remains of 17 French WWI soldiers buried at Gallipoli

By MEHMET GUZEL and SUZAN FRASER

Associated Press

CANAKKALE, Turkey (AP) — The remains of 17 missing French soldiers who fought in the World War I Battle of Gallipoli have been handed over to French military officials and put to rest alongside other fallen comrades more than a century after their deaths. They were found during restoration work on a castle and surrounding areas on Turkey’s northwestern Canakkale Peninsula, where Allied forces fought against Ottoman Turks in the ill-fated campaign. Only one of the soldiers has been formally identified. Sunday’s burial ceremony coincided with commemorations by France and Britain marking the 107th anniversary of the start of the battle. On Monday, Australians and New Zealanders will mark Anzac Day to remember their fallen soldiers in a dawn ceremony.