Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:11 PM

11 die when truck hits power line at Hindu festival in India

KTVZ

By ASHOK SHARMA
Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say 11 people have been electrocuted in southern India early Wednesday. Their truck was decorated as a temple chariot and touched an overhead electric transmission wire during a Hindu festival procession. The New Delhi Television channel said the truck, crowded with devotees, also caught fire by the electric spark. A police officer said that another three people suffered burn injuries and were hospitalized in Thanjavur, a city in Tamil Nadu state. Tanjavur is an important center of South Indian religion, art, and architecture. The area is known for its heritage temples. 

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content