5 Mexico marines on firefighting flight hurt in copter crash

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s navy says a military helicopter on a mission fighting forest fires has crashed, causing non-life threatening injuries to the five marines on board. The accident occurred Tuesday shortly after the Russian-built Mi-17 helicopter took off from a landing field in the Pacific coast city of Mazatlan. The navy says the injured marines are being treated at a navy hospital. Video posted on social media shows the craft hovering and then losing stability, spinning on its axis and plunging into a field.