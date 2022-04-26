House 1/6 panel wants to hear from McCarthy after new audio

By LISA MASCARO and KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol is redoubling its efforts to have GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy appear for an interview. The push comes amid new revelations about McCarthy’s private conversations over the deadly attack. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said Tuesday that the panel may issue a second request to McCarthy, who has declined to voluntarily appear. The panel also wants to hear from a widening group of House Republican lawmakers. In a Jan. 10, 2021, audio recording released Tuesday by The New York Times, McCarthy tells fellow Republican leaders that Trump’s House allies are “putting people in jeopardy” with their public comments.