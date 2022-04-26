New hearing ordered over California ban on private prisons

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — A federal appeals court has agreed to reconsider a ruling that rejected California’s first-in-the-nation ban on for-profit private prisons and immigration detention facilities. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ordered a new hearing before an 11-judge panel. Last October, a three-judge appellate panel kept in place a key piece of the world’s largest detention system for immigrants — despite a 2019 state law aimed at phasing out privately-run immigration jails in California by 2028. The law was passed as one of numerous efforts by California Democrats to limit the state’s cooperation with the federal government on immigration enforcement under the Trump administration.