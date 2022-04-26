Older people fret less about aging in place: AP-NORC Poll

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The older you are, the less you fret about aging in place. That’s a key insight from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs poll, which found that people 65 and older feel much better prepared to age in their own homes than those 50-64. Among those 65 and older, nearly 8 in 10 said they’re extremely or very prepared to stay in their current home as long as possible. But among those 50-64, it’s noticeably smaller: about 6 in 10. The poll also found greater insecurity around aging in place among Black and Latino Americans, likely tied to a deep-rooted wealth gap that favors white people.