Palestinian killed in Israeli arrest raid in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — The official Palestinian news agency says that Israeli forces have shot and killed a 21-year-old Palestinian man and wounded three others during clashes near Jenin in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian health officials quoted by the Wafa news agency said the man died from a gunshot wound to the head on Wednesday. The Israeli military said its troops conducted arrest raids in the northern West Bank and detained 12 Palestinians. It said Palestinians “fired live ammunition at the soldiers and hurled rocks and explosive devices at them” and the soldiers returned fire.