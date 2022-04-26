Singapore executes disabled Malaysian convicted in drug case

By ZEN SOO and EILEEN NG

Associated Press

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore has executed a mentally disabled Malaysian man condemned for a drug offense after a court dismissed a last-minute challenge from his mother and international pleas to spare him. Nagaenthran Dharmalingam had been on death row for over a decade after he was convicted of trafficking a small amount of heroin into Singapore. The city-state’s government has said its use of the death penalty for drug crimes is made clear at the borders. Nagenthran’s family and social activists confirmed the execution Wednesday. His supporters and lawyers said he had an IQ of 69 and was intellectually disabled, and that the execution of a mentally ill person was prohibited under international human rights law.