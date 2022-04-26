SUPREME COURT NOTEBOOK: Breyer’s last chance to hypothesize

By MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fertile mind of Justice Stephen Breyer has conjured a stream of hypothetical questions through the years that have, in the words of a colleague, “befuddled” lawyers and justices alike. Breyer was at it once again Tuesday, inventing a prison inmate named John the Tigerman in a case involving transporting an inmate for a medical test. Breyer called him “the most dangerous prisoner they have ever discovered.” The justice has one more chance with Wednesday’s arguments, the last of more than 2,000 arguments in which he has taken part during 28 years on the high court.