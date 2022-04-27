Maluma on historic Medellín show, fulfilling lifelong dream

By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Fresh from the special unveiling of his Madame Tussauds wax figure in Medellín, Colombia, Maluma is ready to give the largest concert ever held at the Atanasio Girardot Soccer Stadium in his hometown. Tickets for Saturday’s show, titled “Medallo en el Mapa,” are officially sold out. His management confirmed Tuesday that 54,000 people will accompany the Latin star while he fulfills one of his biggest dreams — showcasing Colombia for more than its violent past. Maluma’s request to bring his Madame Tussauds Orlando wax sculpture to Colombia was also granted, and it will be on display for free at Medellín’s Museum of Modern Art this week.