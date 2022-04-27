Officer describes fending off Capitol rioter at man’s trial

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the dozens of police officers injured during the U.S. Capitol riot has testified that he didn’t punch or instigate a fight with a man in the mob. Metropolitan Police Department officer Noah Rathbun described his encounter with Thomas Webster during the second day of Webster’s trial on an assault charge. Webster, a former New York City police officer, claims he was acting in self-defense when he tackled Rathbun outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Rathbun said he reached out with an open left hand and pushed Webster in the face after Webster shoved a bike rack at him.