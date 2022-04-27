State wraps probe of Minneapolis police after Floyd killing

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and MOHAMED IBRAHIM

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s Department of Human Rights is set to announce findings from its investigation into whether the Minneapolis Police Department had a pattern of racial discrimination in policing. The report is coming almost two years after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer. An affirmative finding could lead to a consent decree, which is a court-enforceable settlement, that requires changes. The state launched its investigation barely a week after Floyd’s death in May 2020. Then-Officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to pin the Black man to the pavement for 9 1/2 minutes in a case that sparked protests against police brutality and racism around the world.