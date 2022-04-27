Trump appeals New York contempt ruling, $10K per day fine

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has appealed a New York judge’s decision to hold him in contempt of court and fine him $10,000 per day for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued in the state attorney general’s civil investigation into his business dealings. Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, filed a notice of appeal Wednesday with the appellate division of the state’s trial court, making good on her pledge to challenge Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s ruling, issued Monday. New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, had asked the court to hold Trump in contempt after he failed to produce any documents to satisfy a March 31 court-imposed deadline to meet the terms of the subpoena.