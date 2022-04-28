Scholz says Germany seeks closer ties with Indo-Pacific

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says his country wants to strengthen ties with countries in the Indo-Pacific region that share the same values, and work together to end Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. He made the comment after meeting in Tokyo with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The Japanese leader says he and Scholz agreed that as members of the Group of Seven industrialized nations they share a responsibility to work together to end Russian aggression and restore peace, stability and international order as quickly as possible. Scholz’s government, under pressure domestically and from allies, recently reversed its policy and agreed to send offensive weapons to Ukraine and allow it to purchase German armaments.