Lawmakers approve $100M fund for youth center abuse victims

By HOLLY RAMER

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A $100 million fund to settle sexual and physical abuse claims at New Hampshire’s state-run youth detention center is headed to the governor’s desk. The state Senate voted 14-10 Thursday in favor of creating a fund to compensate those who were abused at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester. Eleven former workers were arrested last year. Nearly 450 former residents have sued the state with allegations involving more than 150 staffers from 1963 to 2018. Victims of sexual abuse would be eligible for payments of up to $1.5 million each. Payments to victims of physical abuse would be capped at $150,000.