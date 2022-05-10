Ambassador nominee for Ukraine seeks quick embassy reopening

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to Ukraine is promising senators she’ll work to make Russia’s war there a “strategic failure.” Bridget Brink spoke to members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Tuesday ahead of what’s expected to be her Senate confirmation as the United States’ top diplomat in Ukraine. It’s a war-zone appointment that for the time being will focus more on shuttling in Western weapons for Ukraine’s forces than on diplomacy.