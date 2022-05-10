Black Tulsa woman sues police for civil rights violations

By KEN MILLER

Associated Press

A Black Tulsa woman has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Tulsa, Oklahoma, police officers, the city and the mayor for attacking and arresting her while she was having a mental health crisis. The lawsuit filed Tuesday on behalf of 70-year-old Ladonna Paris contends white officer Ronni Carrocci laughed and threatened Paris with a stun gun before officers broke into a bathroom she had entered and attacked and arrested her in October. Paris said she was terrified and felt as if she was watching someone else when seeing video of the arrest. A city spokesperson declined comment on the pending litigation.