Lawyer wants 3 US presidents to rescue ex-Honduran president

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández is hoping three American presidents can rescue him from criminal charges alleging he accepted millions of dollars from drug traffickers funneling drugs to the U.S. Attorney Raymond Colon told reporters outside Manhattan federal court Tuesday that he plans to subpoena President Joe Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. He said all three could vouch for Hernandez as an ally who was the first Honduran president to agree to the extradition of drug traffickers from Honduras to the U.S. Hernandez also pleaded not guilty Tuesday. A judge set a tentative Jan. 17 trial date.