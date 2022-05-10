Mexico president threatens to skip Americas Summit

FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ and JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says he won’t attend next month’s Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles if the Biden administration excludes Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. That adds his voice to increasing warnings of a boycott by some leaders across the region. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been saying the U.S. government shouldn’t exclude anyone, but hadn’t previously threatened to stay home. He said Tuesday his foreign affairs secretary would go in his place. The Mexican president’s absence would be a blow to the summit, on which the Biden administration has worked for months to build regional consensus.