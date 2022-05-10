Probe: LA mayor ‘likely knew’ about alleged sex misconduct

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A top Senate Republican released an investigation Tuesday that concluded Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti “likely knew or should have known” that a former top adviser was allegedly sexually harassing city employees. U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s office investigated and released a 23-page report that appears to contradict the mayor’s assertion that he was unaware of any inappropriate behavior. The White House issued a statement calling the report a partisan hit job. It was released as the Senate considers Garcetti’s nomination to become ambassador to India. The nomination by President Joe Biden has languished for months.