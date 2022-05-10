Trump endorses Kentucky congressman he once denounced

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie is back in Donald Trump’s good graces. The Kentucky congressman won the former president’s endorsement Tuesday ahead of next week’s primary election. Just two years ago, Trump said the maverick congressman should be thrown out of the Republican Party. Now the former president is calling Massie a “Conservative Warrior” and a “first-rate Defender of the Constitution.” It’s a turnaround from 2020, when Trump denounced Massie as a “third rate Grandstander” for trying to stall a sweeping $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package. Massie went on to easily win reelection in 2020 despite the tongue-lashing from Trump.