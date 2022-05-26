At long last, jury gets closing arguments in Depp trial

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A jury is set to hear closing arguments in Johnny Depp’s high-profile libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Each side will have two hours Friday to summarize their case in a trial that has stretched on for six weeks. Depp is suing Heard in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name. Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim against Depp after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax.