Depeche Mode founding keyboardist Andy Fletcher dies at 60

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andy “Fletch” Fletcher, keyboardist for British synth pop giants Depeche Mode for more than 40 years, has died at age 60. The band announced the death of the founding member on its official social media pages. A person close to the band said Fletcher died Thursday from natural causes at his home in the United Kingdom. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. Fletcher formed Depeche Mode along with fellow synthesizer players Vince Clarke and Martin Gore, and lead singer Dave Gahan, in Basildon, England, in 1980. He would go on to play on hits including “Just Can’t Get Enough,” “People are People” and “Personal Jesus.”