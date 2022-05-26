‘Goodfellas’ co-stars, many others pay tribute to Ray Liotta

By The Associated Press

Tributes are pouring in for actor Ray Liotta, who died at age 67 in the Dominican Republic. Liotta’s “Goodfellas” co-star Robert De Niro says he’s saddened to learn of the passing of Liotta, who is “way too young to have left us.” “Goodfellas” director Martin Scorsese said he was “so uniquely gifted, so adventurous, so courageous” as an actor. Another co-star from the film, Lorraine Bracco, says she’s “utterly shattered and that Liotta was the best part of making “Goodfellas.” Liotta’s “Field of Dreams” co-star Kevin Costner says that while Liotta “leaves an incredible legacy, he’ll always be Shoeless Joe Jackson in my heart.”