Iraqi lawmakers pass bill criminalizing any ties with Israel

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi lawmakers have passed a bill criminalizing any normalization of ties and any relations, including business ties, with Israel. The law was approved on Thursday, with 275 lawmakers voting in favor of it in the 329-seat assembly. Violating the law would be punishable with the death sentence or life imprisonment. An influential Shiite cleric called for Iraqis to take to the streets to celebrate the bill and hundreds later gathered in central Baghdad, chanting anti-Israel slogans. It’s unclear how the law will be implemented as Iraq and Israel have no diplomatic relations.