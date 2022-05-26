Man convicted of 1st-degree murder in beheading case

By KATHY McCORMACK

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury has convicted a New Hampshire man of first-degree murder for killing his wife’s coworker after he discovered they were texting, and then forcing her to behead him. Armando Barron also was convicted of assaulting his wife, Britany Barron, the night he discovered she had been texting with her coworker, Jonathan Amerault. Prosecutors said he used her cellphone to lure him to a park just north of the Massachusetts state line in September 2020. Barron also was convicted of beating and kicking Amerault, forcing him into his own car and shooting him. Amerault’s mother was in the courtroom and started crying as the verdict was read. The jury in Keene, New Hampshire, had the case for a little under two hours before the verdict.