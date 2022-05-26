Pioneering Camille A. Brown creates a Broadway rainbow

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — When choreographer Camille A. Brown is asked to describe her kind of movement, she uses an analogy from the kitchen. She calls it a jambalaya, a mix of flavors and seasonings. Audiences are getting to enjoy the special flavor of Brown’s work as she caps a remarkable year of stirring the pot. She became the first Black director to create a mainstage Metropolitan Opera production and is the first Black woman to serve as both director and choreographer of a Broadway production in over 60 years. She has shepherded the revival of Ntozake Shange’s “for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf.”