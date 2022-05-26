US education chief seeks action to prevent school shootings

By CAROLE FELDMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Education Secretary Miguel Cardona says he’s ashamed the United States is “becoming desensitized to the murder of children” and he’s calling for action to prevent more lives from being lost in school shootings like the one in Uvalde, Texas. Cardona spoke at a House Education and Labor Committee hearing two days after a gunman stormed into an elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers. Democratic committee Chairman Bobby Scott of Virginia opened the hearing Thursday by holding a moment of silence. Ranking Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina says her prayers are with the victims but she cautions against acting in haste to change federal law.