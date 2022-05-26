US general: No need to add ground forces in Sweden, Finland

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. general nominated to take over European Command tells senators that Sweden and Finland’s push to join NATO won’t require putting more U.S. ground forces into either country. But Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli says military exercises and occasional American troop rotations will probably increase. Cavoli currently serves as head of U.S. Army Europe and Africa. He says the increased military focus will probably continue to be on eastern Europe — where nations are more worried about potential Russian aggression and any spillover of the war on Ukraine.