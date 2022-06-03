LGBTQ people urge Democrats to forcefully reject GOP attacks

By JEFF McMILLAN

Associated Press

Democratic political candidates are struggling to counter a barrage of GOP attacks targeting LGBTQ people, particularly transgender people. Democrats in some cases are making measured responses and occasionally capitulating to a strategy that serves mostly to galvanize the Republican base. But some LGBTQ people say they feel abandoned as Democrats largely avoid direct confrontations. They want to see candidates go beyond prepared statements celebrating Pride month. They instead want candidates to place LGBTQ issues more at the center of their campaigns while warning of the specific consequences of Republican victories.