Man pleads guilty in death of Miss Sweetie Pie’s grandson

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 30-year-old man has pleaded guilty to murdering the grandson of a woman whose St. Louis-area soul food restaurant was the setting for the reality show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s.” Travell Anthony Hill, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and another count of murder-for-hire. He admitted that he shot 21-year-old Andre Montgomery Jr. in March 2016 in exchange for $5,000. Montgomery appeared in the OWN television show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” which was set in a business founded by his grandmother, Robbie Montgomery. In his plea deal, he said two other people already charged in Andre Montgomery’s death participated in the murder-for-hire plot.