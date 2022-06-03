Mexican megachurch leader pleads guilty in LA to sex abuse

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California prosecutors say the leader of Mexican megachurch La Luz del Mundo has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing three girls. Naasón Joaquín García pleaded guilty Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court to sexual acts with three of his followers who were minors at the time. The California attorney general’s office says he used his spiritual influence to have sex with several female followers. Garcia has been in jail since 2019 and had vehemently denied the charges. He was scheduled to go on trial Monday on charges that included human trafficking and child rape. The church and Garcia’s lawyers did not immediately comment on the guilty plea.