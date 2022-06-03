Pa. GOP loudly opposed counting undated ballots, until now

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — When Philadelphia’s election board prepared to count ballots last year that were mailed-in without the voter’s handwritten date, Republicans threatened impeachment. Now a GOP Senate candidate wants counties to embrace the same approach. In a last-ditch bid to close a roughly 900-vote gap with Dr. Mehmet Oz, former hedge fund CEO David McCormick is pressing for mail-in ballots that were sent in without a date to be counted. McCormick is putting the GOP in an uncomfortable spot after the party derided such voting practices as “illegal” alongside a broader embrace of former President Donald Trump’s lies about widespread fraud in the 2020 campaign.