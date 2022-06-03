Police: 1 dead, multiple shot at party near Richmond

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Authorities say one person was fatally shot and at least five other people were wounded by gunfire in a shooting at a house party Friday night near Richmond. WWBT-TV reported that the Chesterfield County Police Department said police were called to the party and received additional reports of shots fired while responding to the initial call in Chester, Virginia. Police say one person was found dead at an intersection and at least five others were shot, including a person who also broke an arm. No additional information was immediately made available. Chester is about 15 miles south of Richmond.