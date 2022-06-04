France’s Benzema drops appeal over sex tape conviction

PARIS (AP) — French media say France and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has dropped his appeal against a conviction for complicity in blackmail in a sex-tape case. The scandal rocked French soccer and put Benzema’s international career on hold for five years. He was given a one-year suspended jail sentence and a fine of 75,000 euros in last year’s trial. He was found guilty of involvement in an attempt to blackmail France teammate Mathieu Valbuena in 2015. Benzema’s lawyer told French newspaper L’Equipe that the player decided to drop the appeal but continues to deny wrongdoing. The appeals trial had been scheduled to open June 30.