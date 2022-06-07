Jill Biden to L.A. college grads: ‘Never forget your path’

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is urging graduates of a Los Angeles community college to never forget where they came from. The first lady told the students they can learn from their past without being defined by it. The address Tuesday was Biden’s first of the 2022 commencement season. The first lady told the more than 1,000 graduates that they astonish her with their grit and determination and said that’s why she loves teaching community college. As first lady, she teaches at Northern Virginia Community College and has taught there since 2009.