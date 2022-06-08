3 US companies sanctioned over blueprints sent to China

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has accused three U.S. companies of sending China blueprints and technical drawings for satellite and rocket technology and other defense prototypes. The Commerce Department leveled the allegations as it blocked the three companies from exporting items to foreign countries for 180 days. That punishment, known as a temporary denial order, is regarded as among the most severe civil sanctions available to the department. The companies provide 3-D printing services. The Commerce Department says customers would send blueprints and drawings to the companies that they wanted printed — and the companies in turn would send that work to China, presumably as a way to cut costs.