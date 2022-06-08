British Virgin Islands avoids direct U.K. rule amid scrutiny

By DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The British Virgin Islands says it has avoided direct rule by the United Kingdom for now — a threat that arose after its premier was recently arrested on cocaine charges and an unrelated report found widespread corruption in the overseas territory. Gov. John Rankin said Wednesday that the agreement to retain local governance was reached with U.K. officials who traveled to the Caribbean territory to talk about the report and the April arrest of Premier Andrew Fahie in Florida. The corruption inquiry had recommended suspension of the island’s constitution and locally elected parliamentary government for at least two years.