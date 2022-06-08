Cosby accuser challenged over timing of trauma, depression

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — An attorney for Bill Cosby challenged an accuser of the actor and comedian over her struggles with depression, suggesting they were clearly not spurred by Cosby sexually abusing her in 1975 when she was a teenager, as her lawsuit alleges. Judy Huth filed the lawsuit in 2014. She says that her son turning 15 in 2014 brought back painful memories of her sexual assault, and brought on depression. Cosby attorney Gloria Bonjean showed Huth medical records from 2011, 2012 and 2013 diagnosing her with depression and prescribing anti-depressants. Huth said she has no memory of depression from that time. Cosby has denied sexually assaulting her.